William "Bill" McMillan
McMillan, William "Bill", November 24, 2020. Age 98. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Larry (Jacquie) and Dennis McMillan. Grandfather of Shaun (Amber) McMillan. Bill was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. He was a bench hand in the manufacturing industry for many years, was hard working and loved being with his family. Mr. McMillan was a member of the K of C Monaghan Council 2690. He was an avid golfer and an exercise enthusiast, riding the stationary bike for 45 minutes until March of 2020. Funeral liturgy was held at St. Fabian Catholic Church 32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd. Farmington Hills 48334. Interment and military honors were held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to Capuchins Soup Kitchen. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com