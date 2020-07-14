William Minto



Royal Oak - William Minto of Royal Oak passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie; Survived by his three children Roger Minto, Joyce (Andy) Chihan and Carol (Glen) DeWitt. The adored grandfather of William Chihan, Kayla (Jeff) Scott and Justin DeWitt. The service and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable donations to Zion Luthern Church, 143 Albany St., Ferndale, MI 48220.









