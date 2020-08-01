1/1
William N. Rodriguez
William N. Rodriguez

Riverview - William N. Rodriguez, of Riverview, passed away in hospice care and surrounded by love at home on July 28, 2020. Beloved husband to his bride Doreen for 62 years, William was a loving family man who is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 siblings. He was extremely special and will be missed by all.

A mass for William will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 11:00am with Visitations at 10:00am at St. Cyprian Church in Riverview. Details and online guestbook at: www.marenson.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
