The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI
William "Bill" Nosanchuk

William "Bill" Nosanchuk Obituary
William "Bill" Nosanchuk

Bloomfield Hills - William "Bill" Nosanchuk, 94, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years of Carolyn Nosanchuk. Cherished father of Karen (the late James) Wechsler, Barry (Kathy) Nosanchuk, and Bonnie Nosanchuk. Loving grandfather of Amy Wechsler, David Wechsler (Ashley Hipsher), Amanda (fiance Cory Gazdecki) Nosanchuk, and Adam Nosanchuk. Brother of Sydell (the late Douglas) Schubot, and the late Manny Nosan. Brother-in-law of Pet Nosan. SERVICE 12 NOON, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
