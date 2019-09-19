|
William "Bill" Nosanchuk
Bloomfield Hills - William "Bill" Nosanchuk, 94, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years of Carolyn Nosanchuk. Cherished father of Karen (the late James) Wechsler, Barry (Kathy) Nosanchuk, and Bonnie Nosanchuk. Loving grandfather of Amy Wechsler, David Wechsler (Ashley Hipsher), Amanda (fiance Cory Gazdecki) Nosanchuk, and Adam Nosanchuk. Brother of Sydell (the late Douglas) Schubot, and the late Manny Nosan. Brother-in-law of Pet Nosan. SERVICE 12 NOON, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
