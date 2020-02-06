|
William O. Hildebrand
Clearwater Beach, FL - Hildebrand, William O. 79 years old of Clearwater Beach, FL. died January 5, 2020. William was born on December 5, 1940 the son of the late William Oliver Hildebrand, SR. and Rita Marie Mooney-Adamcheck. William is survived by his daughter Stacey R. Krystyan (Greg) of Palm Harbor, FL. son William B. Hildebrand of Clearwater, FL., brother Gregory Adamcheck of Trenton, MI., grandchildren Alyssa Niaberger, Mariah Hildebrand & Zane Krystyan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. William proudly served his nation in the United States Army and retired from Ford Motor Company. William was loved by many and a friend to all. William was cremated per his wishes. In lieu of flowers William requested that donations be made to Morton Plant Hospital Cancer Care Center via give.mpmfoundation.org in his name and honor. Hail to the victors and forever GO BLUE!!
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020