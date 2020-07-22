1/1
William P. Wilson
William P. Wilson

William P. Wilson, age 89, son of James V. Wilson and Susan May Patton, passed away July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol for 69 wonderful years. Loving father of Jim (Kathy), Dave (Janet), Gary (Lisa), Doug (Barb), Linda, Bob (Nancy), Jen Klaus (Mark), and Karyn Lennon (B.J.). Cherished grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 18 and great great grandfather of 3. Dearest brother of Sue Barry (Mike). Preceded in death by siblings John and Martha. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26th at 3pm until the covered, outdoor Memorial Service that will begin at 5pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home on 6 Mile Road in Livonia. Masks are required. Donations to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation or Penrickton Center for Blind Children in lieu of flowers.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
JUL
26
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
July 22, 2020
A great Father to a great family. A great boss and friend. It was an honor to have known Bill. Carol and family, you have our deepest sympathy. God bless you all. Wish we could be there.
Leo and Linda Smith
Friend
