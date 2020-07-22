William P. WilsonWilliam P. Wilson, age 89, son of James V. Wilson and Susan May Patton, passed away July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol for 69 wonderful years. Loving father of Jim (Kathy), Dave (Janet), Gary (Lisa), Doug (Barb), Linda, Bob (Nancy), Jen Klaus (Mark), and Karyn Lennon (B.J.). Cherished grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 18 and great great grandfather of 3. Dearest brother of Sue Barry (Mike). Preceded in death by siblings John and Martha. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26th at 3pm until the covered, outdoor Memorial Service that will begin at 5pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home on 6 Mile Road in Livonia. Masks are required. Donations to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation or Penrickton Center for Blind Children in lieu of flowers.