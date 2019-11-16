|
William Pratt Andrews
William Pratt Andrews, 81, died on 11/14 after 22 years of living with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Robinson Andrews, sons William Andrews, Jr. (Jill), Donald Andrews (Kris Nicol), a daughter, Kristin Andrews Flynn, grandchildren Paisley, Liam, Gannon, Kate, Abbe, Jackie, Charlie, Megan, Ryan, Joseph, and Sean Flynn. Sisters, Barbara Koropchak and Mary Reynolds, and innumerable nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by brother Edmund Andrews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd, from 5-8 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 26165 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI. Memorial Service is on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon in Fellowship Hall.
Bill graduated from Highland Park High School in 1956, joined the United States Army in which he served from 1956-1958. He graduated from the University of IL in 1961 (Electrical Engineering). He also obtained a Masters Degree in Economics from Wayne State University, where he also taught undergraduate classes.
Bill programmed computers his entire career, beginning when computers were new, culminating with work on robots. He worked for General Motors and Fanuc Robotics.
Passions included family, curling, bicycling, computer programming, classical music and non-fiction reading.
The world has one less kind, wonderful, intelligent, humble person - dearly loved by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Association
(APDA), 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, New York, 10305, or, First Presbyterian Church, 26165 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 30600 Telegraph Road, Suite 1131, Bingham Farms, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019