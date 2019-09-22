Resources
William R. Fulgenzi M.D.

William R. Fulgenzi M.D. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

William R.

Fulgenzi, M.D.

1933 - 2006

My dearest Bill,

As my years without you come to an end, this is my last letter of love. Memories of the 52 happy years we had together, raising our four wonderful daughters( you would be so proud of the way they are taking care of me), welcoming our nine grandchildren and three( soon to be four) great-grandchildren, have kept me living the best life I could in the years you've been gone. My love for you and our family will never end.

Forever and for always,

Kay



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
