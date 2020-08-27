1/1
William Ray Lewis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Ray Lewis

(1927-2020) William (Bill) Lewis crossed over from life on earth to life eternal with his Lord and Savior, on August 24, 2020, in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 93. Bill was born in Detroit, MI on July 2, 1927. He is survived by his loving wife June, brother Fred, and sons Randall and Richard Lewis, as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Bill was pre-deceased by his father, Ray, and mother, Wanda, and sister, Shirley Lewis. Bill served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific theater, a member of America's "Greatest Generation." He loved automobiles and worked for many years in Detroit's auto industry as a marketer and researcher for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. Bill will always be remembered by his family as a generous, caring, and shining Christian example. It didn't matter what one's station in life was, Bill treated everyone with the same kindness and dignity. The family is planning a private celebration of Bill's life at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved