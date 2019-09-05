Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William Richardson


1929 - 2019
William Richardson Obituary
William Richardson

Royal Oak - Richardson, William "Bill". Age 90. September 1, 2019. Loving husband of Pearl. Dear father of Allen (Paula) Richardson, William (Jill) Richardson and Nancy (Raymond) Hepner. Proud grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 7. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to . Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
