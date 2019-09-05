|
|
William Richardson
Royal Oak - Richardson, William "Bill". Age 90. September 1, 2019. Loving husband of Pearl. Dear father of Allen (Paula) Richardson, William (Jill) Richardson and Nancy (Raymond) Hepner. Proud grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 7. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to . Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019