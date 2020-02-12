Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
William Robert Listman Obituary
William Robert Listman

Grosse Pointe Woods - He passed on February 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving husband of the late Arlene. Beloved father of William (Stephanie), Jennifer (David) Barthel and Robert (Maryann). Dear grandfather of Jacqueline, Katherine and Stephen Listman; Connor and Lauren Barthel; Alexandria and Colin Listman. He was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley McLellan, George Listman and Jackie Listman. Visitation Friday 3-8 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
