John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
William Roy Krashovetz


Garden City - William (Bill) of Garden City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Delphine (Kopas) and Ruth Krashovetz (Cabanaw). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary and sisters, Mary Anne and Rosalie. William is survived by his brother Michael (Alice) and sister Marcia Ripkin (Hartmut) of Germany. Loving stepfather of Ruth's children, Charles (Charlotte) Cabanaw, Nan (John) Young and Cindy Morgan. Wonderful grandfather of John and Amy, Ryan and Darren, and Madison. He was a good uncle to 10 nieces and nephews.The family has chosen cremation and he will be inurned at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at a later date. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
