Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William LaKritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rubin "Bill" LaKritz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Rubin "Bill" LaKritz Obituary
William "Bill" Rubin LaKritz

- - LAKRITZ, WILLIAM "BILL" RUBIN Beloved husband of Liz LaKritz. Dear father of Gaven LaKritz and Elyse (Chad) Weinbaum. Loving grandfather of Sammy, Lenny and Joey LaKritz, Emily and Ilana Weinbaum. Devoted brother of Linda (Bernard) Kannen. Dearest uncle of Risa (Michael) Zimmerman and Jodee (Michael) Keller. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TUESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE TEMPLE ISRAEL GARDENS OF BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now