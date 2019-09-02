|
|
William "Bill" Rubin LaKritz
- - LAKRITZ, WILLIAM "BILL" RUBIN Beloved husband of Liz LaKritz. Dear father of Gaven LaKritz and Elyse (Chad) Weinbaum. Loving grandfather of Sammy, Lenny and Joey LaKritz, Emily and Ilana Weinbaum. Devoted brother of Linda (Bernard) Kannen. Dearest uncle of Risa (Michael) Zimmerman and Jodee (Michael) Keller. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TUESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE TEMPLE ISRAEL GARDENS OF BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 2, 2019