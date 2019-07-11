|
|
William Rzepka
Eastpointe - RZEPKA, WILLIAM, 60. Bill was a good guy with a gentle soul. He was a graduate of East Detroit High School and Wayne State University. Survived by sisters Marianne Rzepka and Margaret (Kelly) McCarty, brothers Charles (Jane) Rzepka and Christopher (Beverly) Rzepka, six nephews, one niece, and seven grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition, Bill had a number of cousins, including Nancy Chapa, who always offered her unsparing support. He also leaves behind his faithful dog Buddy. For information on memorial donations or the memorial service planned for August, please visit www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019