Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
Farmington Hills - Age 99, passed away April 27, 2019. Surviving Bill are his children, Christopher Smith, Gretchen (David) Woodward, Michelle Smith, Brian (Camille) Smith, Carol (Allan Paschke) Smith; eight grandchildren; and his dear sister, Marie Mack. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Marie Smith; brother John J. Smith; sister Ellen Freel; and many loving relatives. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 3-7 pm, with prayers and remembrances at 6 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Road (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, May 20, 10:30 am (in state 10:00 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Catholic Central High School of Novi. www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
