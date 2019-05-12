|
|
William Smith Jr.
Farmington Hills - Age 99, passed away April 27, 2019. Surviving Bill are his children, Christopher Smith, Gretchen (David) Woodward, Michelle Smith, Brian (Camille) Smith, Carol (Allan Paschke) Smith; eight grandchildren; and his dear sister, Marie Mack. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Marie Smith; brother John J. Smith; sister Ellen Freel; and many loving relatives. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 3-7 pm, with prayers and remembrances at 6 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Road (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, May 20, 10:30 am (in state 10:00 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Catholic Central High School of Novi. www.heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019