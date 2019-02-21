|
William Sprague
Troy - Bill, age 83, passed away at home Feb. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Kay, loving father of Eric. Born May 25, 1935 in Warren, OH, Bill received a BSEE from Purdue University and spent his entire career at GM, starting with their first computer and ending up in electric vehicle development. Bill enjoyed traveling the US and world with his family, and loved the National Parks. Music, especially classical and Broadway, were also favorites. He approached life with an engineer's eye, always looking to solve problems in any situation.
Visitation Friday, Feb. 22 3-8 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 705 W Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 23 at 12 pm (visitation at 11 am) at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd., Southfield, MI 48034. Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019