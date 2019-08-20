|
William "Bill" Vaughn
Brighton - Vaughn, William "Bill" Joseph 87, died peacefully August 18, 2019, following a series of illnesses. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Jean (Temple) Vaughn. Loving father of Barry Vaughn of Hartland, Eric Vaughn of Ann Arbor and Paula (Jay) Vaughn Ciszewski of Wixom. Dearest grandfather of Bailee Vaughn, Cassidy Vaughn, Jillian Ciszewski, and Ryder Ciszewski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Malcom (Walker) Vaughn. Born June 1st, 1934, in Erin, Tennessee, he graduated from Detroit Western High School in 1951. He married Shirley Jean Temple on Feb. 4, 1961, and they lived in Detroit, Taylor, Livonia, Walled Lake, and Brighton. Bill had a variety of jobs in his career that primarily included restaurant ownership and commercial real estate. Bill supported his church, Parkside Church Christ, by volunteering as a business administrator and banquet cook. He liked to play/watch golf and watch his children, grandchildren, niece/nephews, and grandnieces/grandnephews play sports. Bill loved his family deeply and enjoyed coaching youth sports, discussing politics, watching old black/white movies as well as was a devoted sports fan of the University of Michigan. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Thursday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. celebration of life to follow at Parkside Church of Christ, 17200 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Down Syndrome Guild of Southeastern Michigan, PO Box 28, Royal Oak, MI 48068. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Bill's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019