William Warne Wilson
On Saturday, January 10, 2020, William W. Wilson, loving husband and father of two passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Bill was born on March 10, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to Clarence and Margaret (Ballantyne) Wilson. He graduated from the Detroit University School (now University Liggett School) and received his degree from the University of Michigan Business School as part of the V-12 Navy College Training Program.
Bill served the United States Navy as the Assistant Gunnery Officer on the USS Adams and Lieutenant on the USS Hambleton for what he described to be a gratifying experience. Upon returning home to Detroit, he ran a a family-owned property insurance agency. On July 20, 1957 he married Virginia Ann (Ginny) Smillie. They raised two children, Karen and William III (Billy), known to him exclusively by their childhood nicknames. They built a home, full of love, generosity, and Ginny's extensive home cooking which Bill always looked forward to being served.
Bill was preceded by his father, Clarence, his mother, Margaret, his wife Virginia and his two brothers, Jack and Bob. He is survived by his children Karen (Larry) DeFiore and Billy (Samantha) Wilson, and his grandchildren Alexandra, Connor, Amber, William IV, Anna, and Sean.
The family will be honoring Bill's life in a private ceremony to commemorate a life full of red faced belly laughs, especially at his own humor.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020