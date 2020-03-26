|
|
William Welch
Royal Oak - On March 22, 2020, the Lord called Bill home. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on April 13, 1931 in Detroit Michigan. He served 2 years in the Army during the Korean War Conflict. He was the last surviving founder of Hollywood Super Markets. The grocery store chain is currently run by the second generation of family members. Bill's wife Dee preceded him in death and he has 3 surviving children: William (Melodi) Welch, Kim (Zip) Harlan, and Kelly (Tim) Blett. He was the proud Papa of 3 grandchildren: Alexandra, Sydney and Olivia.
He was a caring person with a big heart, a loving family man, a loyal friend, a caretaker, an artist, an incredible leader, a hard worker, a massive giver, community leader, a handyman, a patriot, a relentless entrepreneur, and was often referred to as "Mr. Wonderful."
He loved his sweets, working in the yard, and playing golf (then cards) with his buddies. His last words were "no more sorrow, no more sadness, live your life."
A memorial service will be held at a later date. He would love any and all donations to go to the WWII Legacy Memorial: www.michiganww2memorial.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020