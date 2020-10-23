William Zucker
William Zucker, 95, of Novi, Michigan, died on 22 October 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of the late Gerald Zucker. Cherished father of Leonard (Nancy) Zucker, Karen (Craig) Casman, and Debbie (Robb) Lippitt. Loving grandfather of Noah, Eli and Ari Zucker, Sarah (Seth) Strasberger, Ryan Casman, Molly and Eryn Lippit. Brother of the late Lou (the late Diane and the late Marilyn) Zucker, the late Harry (the late Leah) Zucker, the late Morrie Zucker, the late Sylvia (the late David) Cooperman. Brother-in-law of Mitzie Zucker. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 11:00 A.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
248-569-0020.