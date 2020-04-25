|
Willie Belle Tuft
Beverly Hills - W. Belle Tuft, formerly of Detroit, age 93, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital. Belle was born on June 26, 1926 in Macon, GA. She married Aaron Tuft on August 31, 1946. They moved to Detroit in 1953 for better opportunities and to raise their family.
Belle loved music, southern food, a good puzzle and great conversations with family and dear friends. She also had a passion for gardening and managed a vegetable garden for 30 years. Belle was a devoted charter member of Fellowship Chapel Church for over 50 years. She was known for her kind and loving spirit. She never met a stranger and was loved and adopted by many.
Belle was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Aaron, who died on January 8, 2005. She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 children, Brenda J. Miller and Kelvin Tuft; 5 grandchildren, Michelle R. (Kendall) Sherman, Kelvin Tuft Jr., Anita Range, Kumar Tuft and Daouda Tuft; 4 Great Grandchildren, Aaryn Janea Sherman, Aanilah Briel Harris, Kouson Tuft and Kaidence Jai'Lee Allen; and her one and only brother, William J. Holt. Belle was also blessed with an amazing host of cherished friends that visited her regularly during her three year stay at Cambridge South Healthcare Center.
There will be a private viewing with burial at the Grand Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating her life with family and friends will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements by O.H. Pye III Funeral Home. Please share a memory or expression of sympathy at www.legacy.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020