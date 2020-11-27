Willie Lee Richardson
STROLLING VISITATION November 29, 2020 2 pm - 5 pm (EST) Current COVID-19 restrictions on gathering size is limited to a maximum of 20 people at all times. While strolling, view a photo montage of our loved one and let the music of his favorite Motown and gospel fill you will loving memories. Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services 24585 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI 48075 248-702-KEMP (5367). LIVE STREAM To view the live stream, visit the Kemp Funeral Home website at ht ps://www.kempfuneralhome.com
and click on his tribute/picture. FLOWER DELIVERY Flowers may be delivered on Sunday, November 29. Please instruct florists that the visitation service is at 1:30 pm to ensure flower delivery will occur at least one hour prior. • Cards may be sent to Dr. Lisa Richardson-Cox 34421 Costal Drive, Sterling Heights, M148310 • MILITARY FUNERAL HONORS & FINAL RESTING PLACE Great Lakes National Cemetery Holly, Michigan.
Willie Richardson is survived by daughters: Lisa Cox, Brittney Moore (Antonio), and Chelsea Richardson; Grandchildren: Brandon Cox, Jasmine Cox, Ciera Cox; sisters: Wilma Waltower, Patricia Williams; brothers Calvin and Darryl Richardson and a host of loving extended family, friends, collogues, business and personal associates and loving friends.