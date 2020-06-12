Wilma D. (Isbell) Percefull
Wilma D. Percefull (Isbell)

Wilma, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Marshall for 56 years. Loving mother of Marsha, Sondra Rinna (Joseph) and Mark (Shawn). Proud Nana of Mia Mitchell (John), Shane and Danielle. Great-grandmother of Gracyn and Oliver. Wilma was foremost a devoted mother, serving as a police dispatcher in the City of Dearborn for ten years once her children were grown. Wilma's wishes were to be laid to rest in Northern Michigan with her husband. A private family service will take place at a later date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Sign Tribute Wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

