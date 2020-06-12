Wilma D. Percefull (Isbell)Wilma, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Marshall for 56 years. Loving mother of Marsha, Sondra Rinna (Joseph) and Mark (Shawn). Proud Nana of Mia Mitchell (John), Shane and Danielle. Great-grandmother of Gracyn and Oliver. Wilma was foremost a devoted mother, serving as a police dispatcher in the City of Dearborn for ten years once her children were grown. Wilma's wishes were to be laid to rest in Northern Michigan with her husband. A private family service will take place at a later date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.Sign Tribute Wall at