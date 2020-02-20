|
Wilma Louise Head, age 93, former resident of Roseville, Michigan, entered eternal life on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herberth E. Head, Jr. for 63 years. Cherished mother of Herberth III (the late Helen), Kenneth (Lisa), Jeanine (Glenn) Miller, Sharon (Randall) Ward, and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Berliner. Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 15. Dear sister to Marian Jelley (the late James), Eleanor (Dan) Distel, and Rosemary (Walter) Szpunar. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Wilma's sweetness, kind heart, and bright smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm, with a prayer service at 7 pm, at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main St., Clawson. Memorial service on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church of Troy, 6363 Livernois Rd, Troy, with visitation beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to Angela Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020