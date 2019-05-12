Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope United Church of Christ
35127 Garfield
Clinton Township, MI
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Hope United Church of Christ
35127 Garfield
Clinton Township, MI
- - Wilma M., age 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2019. She was deeply loved by her daughter, Christina and son-in-law Trevor Minnie, sister Linda Kaufman and sisters-in-law Linda (Frank) Heining and Lois (Roy) Johnson. Wilma was also loved by her three grandchildren, Simon, Kate and Christian Minnie and her nieces and nephews (Kevin, Lisa, Jeff, Lora, Karen, Rick and Daniel) and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Neil F. Urban and son, Michael F. Urban. Wilma was a bright, unique and creative person who was well known in the Grosse Pointe area as a portrait and commercial artist for over 25 years. She was best recognized for her pen and ink renderings of notable Grosse Pointe Homes and sketches used by Champion and Baer Real Estate Company during the 1980s and 1990s. Other highlights in her career were the 1986 Junior League Showhouse drawing of "Rosecroft" and "Grosse Pointe Welcomes You to GOP Convention" in 1980. Wilma was a "Pointer of Interest" featured in the Grosse Pointe News in 1991. Wilma also loved the creative process she shared with her Grosse Pointe Artists club. She will be greatly missed. Wilma lived life on her own terms and is now one with Divine Mind. A memorial/celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at Hope United Church of Christ, 35127 Garfield, Clinton Township, MI with a gathering at 11:00am and service at 11:30 am. Donations can be made in her name to any animal rescue agency of your choice. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
