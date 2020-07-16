Wilma Sigman
Royal Oak - Wilma Marie Sigman died peacefully at home on July 8, 2020 at age 97. She was delivered in Hamtramck on January 8, 1923 by an African American physician. Wilma graduated from Hamtramck High School, attended Wayne State University, and when she graduated from the Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in 1944, Henry Ford himself handed out her diploma. She was known for her kindness, and loved family activities, church work, crossword puzzles, quilting and card games. Her favorite food was the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich and fries. She was an avid reader, open-minded, and an early advocate for natural childbirth. She was predeceased by first-generation German parents Albert and Elsie (Kliefoth) Schoof, cherished husband Gerald Sigman, adoring siblings Henry (the late Luella) Schoof, Norma Schoof, Rev. Armond (the late Arlette) Schoof, Glenn Schoof, and Rev. Frederick (the late Terry) Schoof. She was survived by beloved sisters Carolyn (the late Erwin) Dober, and Geraldine (the late Roy) Williams. She was treasured mother to Laura (Gary) Scott, Katherine Sigman, and Timothy (Chinda Misra) Sigman, and loving grandmother to Glen Scott, Carl (Sandra) Scott, Albert Sigman, Jacob Sigman, and great-grandmother to Ilaria and Enzo Scott. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Royal Oak, MI. No flowers, please. Donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church or organization of donor's choice. Arrangements through Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
.