Wilson HolsingerGrosse Pointe Woods - Wilson Earl Holsinger, age 96, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband to the late Betty Holsinger from 1948 to 1991. Together they raised a wonderful son, Jay Holsinger. Wilson leaves behind 3 loving sisters and 2 brothers. A visitation for Wilson will be on Thursday from 12 PM to 8 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. A funeral service will be on Friday at 10 AM at the funeral home.