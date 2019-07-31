Services
Hartford Memorial Baptist Chr
18700 James Couzens Fwy
Detroit, MI 48235
Winifred Gwendolyn Duncan


1925 - 2019
Winifred Gwendolyn Duncan Obituary
Winifred Gwendolyn Duncan

River Rouge - Winifred Gwendolyn Duncan passed away at her home on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1925. Her husband, William Duncan, preceded her into eternity in 1990. Winnie is survived by her four children, Renee, Shelley, Mitchell (Karen) and Morgan, her grandchildren, Camille, Kelen and Meagan, as well as her 6 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Duncan was an LPN with a specialty in psychiatric nursing and the owner and operator of McCrary Foster Care since 1988. She was a founding member of the Cotillion Club. She was an avid shopper and a world traveler.

There will be a family hour at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, at 18700 James Couzens Fwy, Detroit, MI, 48235, at 10 AM followed by the funeral at 11 AM.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019
