West Bloomfield - Winnie Bernadette Wong, age 90, passed away July 9, 2019. She was married to Peter Wong and is survived by her five children Maryann (Steve Silberblatt), Michael, Liliane (Dan Halston), Tony (Lynn Kartz) and Carol and three grandchildren Davis and Philip Wong and Clara Halston. Winnie also leaves her sister Veronica Dewey, nieces, nephews and godchildren as well as many friends and former students from around the world - all of whom will miss her dearly. Memorial gathering for Winnie will be held Monday, July 15th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her memorial mass at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
