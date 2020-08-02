Wm. Kelly Joyce, Jr.



Conway - Wm. Kelly Joyce, Jr. - Born in Petoskey, MI on June 16, 1929, he was a long time resident of Conway, MI and the world, he died peacefully on July 21, 2020.



Kelly, 'Bill' to his family and childhood friends, was raised a proud graduate of The High. He and his family lived on the University of Detroit campus where his father taught. He spent many Sunday dinners debating Jesuits. This prepared him for his studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. Kelly was in the NROTC and opted for the Marine Corps upon graduation. He served with distinction in Korea, where he was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with 'V', and Purple Heart Second Award. Ever the romantic and lover of history, he completed his master's thesis on themes in the War Novel at the University of Detroit. Upon graduation he married Virginia, and started an adventure-filled love story that spanned forty years, three continents, and the raising of seven children.



He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia V. Joyce, his son Harold Ian Joyce, his grandson Jonathan Joyce, his two sisters Harriet Serena Arnold and Patricia Kelly Joyce. He is survived by his brother Robert E. Joyce (Janet), and his children Wm. Kelly Joyce III (Diana), James V. Joyce (Jennifer), Maartje E. Nolan (Bryan), J. Cormac Joyce (Melissa), Serena Joyce, and Pilar McDermott (Marcel). He leaves twelve grandchildren. He was god father to Jennifer Joyce and Joyce Doyle, his beloved nieces.



He often spoke about the four pillars of his life: The Boy Scouts, The Jesuits, His wife, and the United States Marine Corps. He did nothing in half measures. His intensity and quick wit were both feared and celebrated. He believed in Virginia, the Jesuits, the Irish and the Marine Corps. AMDG.



A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Childhood of Jesus, Harbor Springs, MI - August 15, Saturday at 11 am. Due to Covid, a Memorial will take place Summer 2021, so that those who can not travel currently, will be able to celebrate his life. In lieu of lowers donations can be sent to the: Joyce Family Scholarship (U of D Jesuit High School, 8400 South Cambridge, Detroit MI 48221).









