|
|
Yann Chin Yeung
Detroit - Yeung, Yann Chin, age 70, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sai-Cheung. Loving mother of Andrew. Yann Chin was an application analyst for Wayne County for many years. She enjoyed sewing, painting, pottery, spending time with friends and enjoying a good movie. Memorial service Saturday, July 27 at 10am at Metro Detroit Chinese Alliance Church, 31329 John R. Rd., Madison Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019