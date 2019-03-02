|
|
Yolanda Marek
Allen Park - Yolanda of Allen Park. Age 92. Embraced by her Savior on February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Marek. Loving mother of James (Sue) Marek and Susan Marek. Dear sister of the late Aurelia, the late Henry, and the late Christine. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Amanda), Brett, Jessica, Drew, and Elysse. Great grandmother of Nolan and Liam. Instate Saturday (Today) 9:15am at Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, 2311 Pulaski Street, Hamtramck with Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019