Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church
2311 Pulaski Street
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church
2311 Pulaski Street
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Marek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Marek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yolanda Marek Obituary
Yolanda Marek

Allen Park - Yolanda of Allen Park. Age 92. Embraced by her Savior on February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Marek. Loving mother of James (Sue) Marek and Susan Marek. Dear sister of the late Aurelia, the late Henry, and the late Christine. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Amanda), Brett, Jessica, Drew, and Elysse. Great grandmother of Nolan and Liam. Instate Saturday (Today) 9:15am at Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, 2311 Pulaski Street, Hamtramck with Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now