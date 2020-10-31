Yvette "Cookie" Goldberg
Livonia - Yvette "Cookie" Goldberg, 87, of Livonia, Michigan, died on 31 October 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Goldberg. Cherished mother of Keith (Judy) Goldberg. Loving Grandma "Cookie" of Noah (Katie) Goldberg, Adam Goldberg, and Jenna Goldberg. Also survived by Judy's mother and dear friend, Joan Silberstein, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES AT 11:00 A.M. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com