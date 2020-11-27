Yvette Mandell
Yvette Mandell, September 8, 1923 - November 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Theodore Mandell. Daughter of the late Sarah Zeman and the late Louis Brenner of Bay City, Michigan. Sister of the late Norma Rittman. She will be missed by her beloved children, Alan (Johanna Herren), Elizabeth, Nora (Mark Baker), and Sidney (Mona Anderson). She is also survived by five adoring grandchildren and 2.5 great-grandchildren. She was a spitfire! Private graveside services were held. Contributions are suggested to the Theodore Mandell Memorial Fund c/o Wayne State University Fund Office, 5475 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202, or to a charity of your choice
.