1/
Yvette Mandell
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvette Mandell

Yvette Mandell, September 8, 1923 - November 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Theodore Mandell. Daughter of the late Sarah Zeman and the late Louis Brenner of Bay City, Michigan. Sister of the late Norma Rittman. She will be missed by her beloved children, Alan (Johanna Herren), Elizabeth, Nora (Mark Baker), and Sidney (Mona Anderson). She is also survived by five adoring grandchildren and 2.5 great-grandchildren. She was a spitfire! Private graveside services were held. Contributions are suggested to the Theodore Mandell Memorial Fund c/o Wayne State University Fund Office, 5475 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202, or to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved