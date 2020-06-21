Yvonne Conlon
Clinton Township - Yvonne Elizabeth Conlon, age 93, June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dearest mother of Charles Jr., (Carol), Sharon Marshall (Bill), the late Ken, Lori Mangiapane (Dion), and Debbie Borthwick (Paul). Grandmother of Charles III, Craig, Lisa, Kristy, Lindsay (Joey), Brad (Brianna), Gabrielle, and Kayla. Great-grandmother of Olivia and Lennon. Sister-In-Law of Margaret Hay (the late Edward). Visitation Tuesday 2-7 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Memorial Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org- ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.