Yvonne Fruit Obituary
Clinton Township - Yvonne Fruit (nee Larime), Age 84, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years toWalter Fruit. Loving mother of David, Daniel, Deborah Simmons, and Diane (Steven) Bishop. Proud grandmother of Theodore Simmons, Maya Simmons, Jonathan Bishop, and Elizabeth Bishop. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica; Sunday, Dec. 29th, from 2-8pm. Funeral Service Monday, Dec.30th at the funeral home 12pm (Noon). Interment Prestonville Cemetery, Shelby Township, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: Albion College ~ Class of 1957 Scholarship, Fund, 611 E. Porter Street, Albion, MI 49224. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
