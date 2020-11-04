Yvonne (Bonnie) Jean Adkins



Yvonne (Bonnie) Jean Adkins of Southfield passed away November 3, 2020, at age 90.



Born November 24, 1929, the daughter of Cromer and Mary Ring.



Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of James, Jr. (Cheryl), Sandra, and Bonnie (Warren) Gosselin. Proud grandmother of Scott, Kelly (Jeremy) Hilliard, and Travis (Mary) Gosselin, devoted great-grandmother of two, dear sister of Cromer H Ring, Jr. The Adkins family will receive guests at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington, from 2:00 - 8:00 pm, with an Eastern Star Service at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020. A Funeral Service for Yvonne will be at 10:00 am on Saturday (visitation 9:00 am) also at the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store