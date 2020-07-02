Yvonne Trainor

1/
Dearborn - Trainor, Yvonne Elizabeth, age 81 of Dearborn passed June 28, 2020. Loving wife of Thomas Trainor for 41 years. Dear mother of Vicki (George) Courtesis, Patty (Ed) Hunter, Donna (Bill) Shestock, Kimberly Trainor, Susan (Jim) LaLonda, April Callaghan, Julie (Craig) Johnson and the late Walter Hull. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 15. Yvonne had over 50 years of service to the Boy Scouts of America. At her request no public services will be held. Memorials in Yvonne's name may be made to the Trainor Museum at the D-bar-A Scout Ranch C/O Boy Scouts of America 1776 W. Warren, Detroit, MI 48208. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






