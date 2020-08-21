1/1
Zachary Lucas Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Lucas Bryant

Clarksville, TN - Bryant, Zachary Lucas - Age 27, of Clarksville, TN formerly of South Lyon and Hamburg, MI, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St., Fenton. Pastor Steve Bentley officiating. Burial in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be held 2-8 PM Wednesday August 26 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, and at church Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veteran's Suicide Awareness https://nvf.org/veterans-donations/ or Irreverent Warriors https://www.irreverentwarriors.com/donate/

Zachary was born August 17, 1992 in Detroit, the son of William J. and Jennifer L. (Lucas) Bryant. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving in Syria, Iraq, and Kuwait. He was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge #23 in Clarksville, TN where he was a member of Team Red, White, and Blue. Zachary served at The Bridge Church, Flint. He also participated in Spartan Races.

Surviving are: his wife, Heather; sons, Hunter (7) and Lyrik (3); parents; William and Jennifer Bryant of South Lyon; sisters, Lauren Bryant of South Lyon and Jillian (Austin) Humble of Gregory; nieces and nephews, Kaydence, Keirsleigh, Emmett, and Wyatt; grandparents, William and Buvetta Bryant of Brighton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Julie Lucas. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved