Zachary Lucas Bryant
Clarksville, TN - Bryant, Zachary Lucas - Age 27, of Clarksville, TN formerly of South Lyon and Hamburg, MI, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St., Fenton. Pastor Steve Bentley officiating. Burial in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be held 2-8 PM Wednesday August 26 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, and at church Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veteran's Suicide Awareness https://nvf.org/veterans-donations/
or Irreverent Warriors https://www.irreverentwarriors.com/donate/
Zachary was born August 17, 1992 in Detroit, the son of William J. and Jennifer L. (Lucas) Bryant. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving in Syria, Iraq, and Kuwait. He was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge #23 in Clarksville, TN where he was a member of Team Red, White, and Blue. Zachary served at The Bridge Church, Flint. He also participated in Spartan Races.
Surviving are: his wife, Heather; sons, Hunter (7) and Lyrik (3); parents; William and Jennifer Bryant of South Lyon; sisters, Lauren Bryant of South Lyon and Jillian (Austin) Humble of Gregory; nieces and nephews, Kaydence, Keirsleigh, Emmett, and Wyatt; grandparents, William and Buvetta Bryant of Brighton.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Julie Lucas. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com