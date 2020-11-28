1/1
Zada Perta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zada Perta

Dearborn/Livonia - Zada Perta age 86. Long time resident of Dearborn and Livonia. Beloved wife of Michael F. for over 65 years. Cherished mother of Marisa Roddy and Michael N. (Sherry). Loving gram of Leanne, Nicholas and Kaitlyn. Dearest sister of Richard (Barbara) Cialone, Jean Cialone, Ann Starzyk and the late Anthony, Leo and Robert Cialone. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Zada was a proud Registered Nurse for Oakwood Hospital for many years. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved