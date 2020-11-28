Zada Perta
Dearborn/Livonia - Zada Perta age 86. Long time resident of Dearborn and Livonia. Beloved wife of Michael F. for over 65 years. Cherished mother of Marisa Roddy and Michael N. (Sherry). Loving gram of Leanne, Nicholas and Kaitlyn. Dearest sister of Richard (Barbara) Cialone, Jean Cialone, Ann Starzyk and the late Anthony, Leo and Robert Cialone. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Zada was a proud Registered Nurse for Oakwood Hospital for many years. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.