Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Islamic House of Wisdom
22575 Ann Arbor Trail,
Dearborn Heights, MI
Resources
Zari Pourmarz

Zari Pourmarz Obituary
Zari Pourmarz

Grosse Pointe Shores - It is with great sadness that the family of Zari Pourmarz announces her passing on Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at the age of 94. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mahdokht Rabbani and Parichehr Vakili. Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren, Bobak and Behzad Rabbani, and Reza and Roya Vakili. Her legacy will live in her four great grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Rabbani, and Andre and Isabella Kashy. A Funeral Service in her memory will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Islamic House of Wisdom, 22575 Ann Arbor Trail, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127. Her burial will take place at the United Memorial Gardens, 4800 Curtis Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170. Dinner will follow at Pars Restaurant, 30005 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 2, 2019
