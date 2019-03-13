|
Zaven Dolik
- - Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Araxe (nee Korkigian). Loving father of Michael (Jill) Dolik, Lisa (Jim) Wilson, David (Randi) Dolik and the late James "Jamie" Dolik. Cherished grandfather of Corey (Constantina), Stephanie (Sam), Nicholas, Dan, Tim (Rebecca), Matt, Lilly, Lauren, Alex & Leah. Dear brother of the late Vahe Dolikian. Zaven will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until his 11:00 a.m. Funeral at St. John Armenian Church 19300 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield.
Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are to St. John Armenian Church or Dolik Endowment Fund (Please make check payable to St. John Armenian Church and Put Dolik Endowment in Memo of check).
To send a loving message, please visit Zaven's obituary at www.ekfh.net
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019