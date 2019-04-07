|
Zdravko "Jim" Andonoff
Chesterfield Twp. - Zdravko "Jim" Andonoff, 89, passed away March 19, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy, treasured children; Jim (Diane) and Tarra (Christopher) Dzuirman, cherished grandchildren; Brandon, Addison and Alexander, sister, Bisserka Serafimova, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Christina, sister and brother-in-law, Elenka (Ilia) Stoyanova and brother-in-law, Bojidar Serafimoff. Inurnment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12:30pm. Arrangements in care of Anchor Bay Cremation Services - Chesterfield. View obituary and share memories at www.anchorbaycremationservices.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019