The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Zelda Rose Obituary
West Bloomfield - Beloved wife of the late Milton Rose. Dear mother of David (Allison) Rose and Jonathan Rose. Loving grandmother of Kenneth (Kris Miller) Rose, Peter (Nikki) Rose and Jennifer (Brook) Morris. Adoring great-grandmother of Kodi Rose, Aspen Rose, Matthew Morris and Brady Morris.

PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WEDNESDAY AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
