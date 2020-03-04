|
Zofia "Sophie" Lewandowski (nee Bawol)
Hamtramck and Detroit - Zofia "Sophie" Lewandowski (nee Bawol), a longtime resident of Hamtramck and Detroit, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 96 in Massachusetts. Sophie was born on September 2, 1923, in Hamtramck, Michigan. She was the youngest of six children; Anna, Angeline, Helen, Veronica, and John and the final daughter of the family. Sophie married the late Benjamin (Bronislaw) "Benny" Lewandowski in 1944 in Hamtramck, Michigan. They had four children, James Lewandowski (deceased 1989), Michael Lewandowski (deceased 1982), and she is survived by her two children, MaryAnn (Gary) Jentzen and Robert (Lisa) Lewandowski and her dear daughter-in-law, Joan Desmet. She has 9 grandchildren (Jeffery, Jamie, Michelle, Lisa, Kristen, Courtney, Lauren, Tony and Jason) and 15 great-grandchildren. Sophie could always be found with a smile on her face. She was a devoted member of St. Florian Catholic Church in Hamtramck and nothing brought her more joy than making pierogi in the church basement with her friends for one of the church's many festivals. She loved spending time with her family and friends, attending mass, going to dances and showing off her latest shoes. She was a meticulous dresser, so much so she was voted Best Dressed Girl in her class at Hamtramck High School in 1941. During World War II, she started working at Chrysler on the assembly line and stayed on for 32 years. She was beloved at this job and proud of her time spent there. She was a hard worker and a friend to all. As of last week, she could still be found singing Polish songs with a smile on her face. She was truly loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2 - 8 pm with Rosary at 5 pm at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in State Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9:30 am until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Saint Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Private interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, MI. The family requests that donations be made to St. Florian Catholic Church in Zofia's name.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020