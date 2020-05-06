|
Zohrab "Steve" Mgrditchian
Troy - Zohrab "Steve" Mgrditchian. Born August 10, 1925 in Kessab, Syria, died peacefully May 1, 2020 in Troy. Beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Gureghian). Loving father of Hannah (Bob) Wider, and Karen (Ken) Lipski Predeceased by his 2nd wife, Betty Embury , whom he had married in 1980.Proud and loving grandfather of Rachel (Billy) Silva, Natalie (Johnny) D'Anna, Kelley (Jared) Scott, Margaret (Sean) Parker, and Robert (Brenda) Wider.
Adoring great grandfather of William, Alexandra, Theodore, Sean Clayton, Abigail, Valentina, Liliana, Giovanni, and Gabriella. A Celebration of Life to be decided for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be sent to Armenian Congregational Church, 26210W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48034. Arrangements in the care of Simon Javizian Funeral Directors. View his obituary and leave a loving remembrance/condolence at www.sjavizian.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 6 to May 10, 2020