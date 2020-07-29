Zvonimir John Gjebic
Husband, father, friend and our favorite fixer of all things passed on July 27 at 6:30 PM. John took tinkering to a whole new level, requiring four garages to house his collections of cars, tools and empty beer cans. Like his Grizzly Adams appearance would suggest, John truly loved animals, making a home for many cats, dogs, fish, chickens and ducks in his time. John loved, laughed and argued through 48 years with his wife Terri, who fought arduously for his recovery following a stroke in 2016. Her efforts gave John four years of a quieter life, allowing him time to show affection and appreciation like never before. John was incredibly proud of his daughters, Julia and Janis, and will surely make his concerns known if they forget to change the oil in the car or take the wrong way to a destination. Opinionated, stubborn and 100% genuine, John was the best friend you ever had. He opened his home to all and was available any time you were in trouble. And he always knew what you should do. We will miss him for the rest of our days, but are forever grateful for the time we had together.
We will say goodbye to John this Saturday, August 1 at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston. Funeral Mass at 11am. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com