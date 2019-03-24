Obituary Notice Preview for Floyd Runs Through
Email
Floyd Runs Through Obituary Notice
(Archived)
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
19 of 19 words
: Floyd Run Through BEDFORD--Floyd Runs Through passed Monday, March 11, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park.
View Full Obituary Notice for Floyd Runs Through
Create a Guest Book for Floyd Runs Through
No Guest Book was included with the obituary for Floyd Runs Through .
Share your loved one’s story with a Legacy.com
Memorial Website
.
Free 14-day trial
Upload photos, videos, and memories
View Full Obituary Notice for Floyd Runs Through
Ways to View
Restore Obituary Notice
24-Hour Restoration
$ 2.95
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for?
Return to today's Obituaries for the Star-Telegram.
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS
CONTACT US
FAQ
© 2019 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.