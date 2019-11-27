|
A. Bryant Manning ARLINGTON--Bryant Manning passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Arlington, Texas, a few weeks after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. SERVICE: Bryant's life will be celebrated at a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Bryant would love for you to get together with your loved one(s) and share a meal and a few laughs. Better yet, plan a trip together, take lots of pics, and create unforgettable memories. Bryant was born in Star, Texas, and grew up in Clyde, the son of Cozette Bryant Manning and Marvin Manning (who died when Bryant was just 2.) He was one of six children and is survived by his sisters, Wanda Manning Baker and Yvonne Manning Donaldson. This small town country boy had a lifelong love of reading and learning, and a curiosity about the larger world. He attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and graduated from UT Galveston Medical School in 1962. During his residency at John Peter Smith in Fort Worth, he won the Mead Johnson Award for outstanding resident. Bryant also served eight years in the National Guard. Bryant is one of those lucky people who found the perfect calling through his life's work. For 43 years he faithfully and joyfully served as a family practice physician in Arlington, Texas, until retiring at the age of 70. During his private practice, he worked 28 years in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital and also served as chief of staff at both hospitals in Arlington. He brought babies into the world, set broken bones, treated disease, removed gall bladders, donated medical care to the Boys Club of Arlington, and lifted spirits with his easygoing bedside manner. Patients fondly remember the cowboy boots he wore on the job. Bryant's life exemplified the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control . . . along with a lot of humor. He taught his kids and grandkids to waterski, snow ski, bait a hook, and play blackjack. He loved a good joke, football, playing games, reading, traveling the world, classic country music, and lake life at Possum Kingdom. SURVIVORS: Bryant is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Gay Holmes Manning; their children, Debbie Manning Withers (husband, James) and Jeff Manning (wife, Yvonne); and grandchildren, Cole, Anna, and Max Withers, JB Ramey, and Salina Habibeh.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019