A. Jackson Hill HAMILTON--A. Jackson Hill (1936-2019) passed away peacefully at his home in Hamilton, Texas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First United Methodist Church, Hamilton, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made towards Alzheimer's research or to the First United Methodist Church of Hamilton, Texas. Born in Snyder, Texas to William "Red" and Audra Hill, Jackson, an Arlington Heights High alum, received an ROTC scholarship and graduated college from the University of Texas. He served in the Navy in Washington, D.C., and retired as captain from the Naval Reserves. Jackson married Mickey Poulan and raised three children: Mark, Amanda and Suzanna. Jackson spent his career as an aerospace engineer at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin. Upon retirement, he and Mickey built their dream home atop a hill in Hamilton, Texas. Jackson was active in the Methodist Church, drove for Meals on Wheels and did his part in eradicating cedar trees on their land, going through over seven chain saws, countless hand saws and many clippers. Jackson bowled for over 40 years on the General Dynamics Engineering Bowling League. He enjoyed coaching baseball in the Westside Lions Little League in Fort Worth for many years. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Willie Nelson and Blue Bell ice cream. Jackson was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Mary Hill. SURVIVORS: Jackson will be missed by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Mickey Hill; his children, Mark Hill and his wife, Virginia, Amanda Grantham and her husband, Doug, Suzanna Angarola and her husband, Chris; grandchildren, Jessica Hill (Mark), AJ Hill (Mark), Jackson Angarola (Suzanna), Lily Angarola (Suzanna); great-grandchild, Lisa Hill (AJ); sister, Jo Marie Ramirez and her children; sister-in-law, Gloria Summerlin and her husband, Jim, and their children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019